Woman Joins Her Son to Write JAMB-UTME Exams, Boy Beats His Mum To Win Prize

A Nigerian mum has joined her son to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations organised by JAMB

Both of them were in competition as according to the mum named Michelle Buchi, she wanted to motivate her son to do well

At the end, when the miles were counted, the son scored 243 to beat the mum who came a distant second with a 230 score

Family fun ensued recently when a Nigerian mum took on her son in academic competition in the recently concluded JAMB-UTME.

The mother identified as Buchi Michelle said her aim was to motivate her son to do well in the examination and she succeeded.

The mum scored 230 in JAMB-UTME. Photo credit: Buchi Michelle.

The results are good

When the results of the examination came out, it was clear that her son had won the race with an aggregate score of 243.

The mother came second with an aggregate score of 230 but said she was also hustling while studying for the examination.

She wrote on her Facebook wall:

"I wrote JAMB yesterday! Oh yes! After many years of graduation. My JAMB examination challenge ended yesterday. I didn't want to discuss it until I accomplish it. It was a challenge with a son of mine. I was tired of teaching, instructing and advising on the need for study time creation.

"I am very happy that he won the challenge joor. He scored 243! How could he have explained to his children that their grandma scored higher than him in JAMB! At least the challenge pushed him into studying harder.

"But me self try. 230 aggregate after leaving school for more than a decade. I did not also go for JAMB lesson. I was hustling up and down the country. I was just informed of the exam date and boom, you show for exam hall."

See her full post below:

