Despite being visually impaired, 37-year-old Chimezie Uwaoma still works and provides his needs as a diesel generator mechanic

The young man suffered glaucoma some years ago and became totally blind in 2017 because he couldn't afford his medications

In this interview with YEN.com.gh, the businessman opens up about his regrets about not getting married and having kids, as well as his challenges

For Chimezie Uwaoma, being visually impaired is still not enough reason for him to be idle or resort to begging.

The young man erks a living as a diesel generator mechanic in Nigeria and shared with YEN.com.gh how he lost his sight

Chimezie lost his sight to glaucoma in 2017.

Chimezie has been struggling with eye problem since 2012

Chimezie alias Believe Blanca told YEN.com.gh that he began having vision problems as far back as 2012 and is now visually impaired for the past 10 years.

The mechanic said it all started when he was diagnosed with glaucoma at a time he was still an apprentice learning a skill.

He said he eventually underwent treatment but got totally blind in 2017 over his inability to afford his medications.

"I have been visually impaired for 10 years. I actually went totally blind in 2017. But I still use it (being blind) to work and do what I want to do."

Chimezie's family members thought he faked the blindness

The young man said when he told his family members about the situation in his eyes, they thought he was only pretending and running away from responsibilities.

"When I informed my family members of losing my sight in 2017, they had thought that I was pretending or faking it."

Chimezie, a first son and first child, has however gotten used to life as a blind man.

The 37-year-old admitted that it's been tough fixing generators and providing for his siblings as a visually impaired person. He said:

"It has not been easy. I face and still face a lot of challenges. When there are jobs, some people decline to give me as they wonder how someone who is blind would fix their generators.

"But upon being given a trial and impressing them, they'd then believe I know my onions and go on to introduce me to friends."

Chimezie says he regrets not getting married and having kids when he wasn't blind. He appealed to Nigerians to help him get a job with a monthly pay so he can cater properly for his siblings and stop friends from cheating him.

