A Twitter post has gone viral after a young man narrated an incident that happened at his workplace

In the post, he said that his work from home job has gotten new management that doesn't believe in working from home and is requesting them to work on-site

The young man said a large number of his colleagues quit after the new directive.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man has narrated an incident that occurred in his workplace that has come as a surprise to him.

He said the new management at his workplace gave a directive that they were no longer going to work from home as they did not think working from home was efficient.

Photo: Big boss and Unhappy employee Unhappy Source: John Giustina, Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

He further went on to say he was taken by surprise by the number of resignation letters sent by his colleagues as they were displeased with the new work format.

Social media citizens were also displeased by the behaviour of the new bosses as they reacted to the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sav felt there was a bigger ploy behind the directive:

He probably all did that on purpose to get his own ppl in

ChelseaFCSkye also wasn't pleased with the reported development as they said:

So many in management have a strange obsession with thinking employees want to be around their co-workers, and that they need to be babysat.

KIE7Y was happy with the stance of the employees:

Love this man, if work can be done remotely and it's to the benefit of the employee to do that, it should be done. Travel expenses in London alone should be enough to not go into work

DanielRegha didn't agree with the general consensus as he gave a contrasting opinion:

Working from home affects productivity level of employees, a lot of people who work from home barely focus on their tasks cos they're easily distracted which in turn promotes laziness in the long-run & leads to underproductivity; It's unadvisable cos the Cons outweighs the Pros.

Best working from home jobs in Ghana in 2020

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article regarding work from home jobs in Ghana. Nowadays, having a job does not mean working endless hours a week.

People and even companies are now making the shift towards working from home or online. In Ghana, most white-collar jobs only require you to have internet access.

You do not need to show up in an office when you can simply send an email, do video conferencing, or chat with your client while in a remote location in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh