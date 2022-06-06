A video has prompted a massive reaction from numerous Ghanaians as they expressed concern over the cost of living in Ghana

In the video, two white men who visited the country were seen lamenting about the cost of the hotel room

The apartment the two men stayed in was quite expensive and they were taken aback by the price of food at the residence

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, two white men are seen complaining about the cost of the apartment they rented in Ghana. They lodged at the Accra City hotel and they paid GH₵942 a night for a room.

They were surprised at the prices as the room looked quite small. The price of soup was GH₵92 and the price of chicken was GH₵167.

The men were so surprised at the prices they expressed remarks of shock. Ghanaians who saw the video were also concerned about the cost of living in the country.

Social Media Reactions

DasebreAttasei said:

It is about time we had this conversation. 'Ghana is too expensive. Ghana has been overpriced'

skelee_e complained saying:

Trust me we’ve moved past the age where we(as Africans) used to capitalize heavily on these Tourists whenever they come done here. Things aren’t the same as they used to some time ago. Things are really HARD, what sign do you need again! Even the white man is complaining

RichMarrio commented saying:

I always say Ghana’s prices for goods and services and cost of living is totally ridiculous but insecure Ghanaians keep saying because I am broke … now the target market is even complaining smh ‍♂️

Soulman5K made a funny comment saying:

Target market is now shouting

White Man Who Paid A Visit To Ghana Has His Room Flooded; Shares Video On Social Media

In other news, YEN.com previously published an article about how a white man who paid a visit to Ghana had an unpleasant experience when the rains left Accra in a mess in recent weeks

The man shared a video of a room he was lodged in, which was flooded to knee level. In the video, his belongings could be seen surrounded by water.

The video got a lot of traction on Twitter and also caused a stir as there were divided opinions on the necessity of him posting it.

