On the 9th episode of the 7th season of Tv3's Date Rush, a young lady, Patience, narrated her tragic love story

In her profile video, she told a sad story of how she lost the love of her life in an unfortunate car accident

She said the incident happened about two years ago and left her heart broken, but the lady has gathered the courage to love again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A beautiful young lady named Patience featured on the most recent episode of Tv3's Date Rush, a show reserved for people looking for love. Patience, who brought it all in her looks, stature and eloquence narrated an unfortunate incident that happened in her love life.

She said she lost the love of her life in a tragic car accident. The young lady said the gentleman who was a fiance travelled to Kumasi to attend a funeral but didn't make it back as he lost his life on the journey.

Photo: Patience, date rush. Source: TV3 NETWORK

Source: UGC

She said she tried contacting him severally but to no avail, only to receive news that the person she cherished so much had lost his life. She said she was heartbroken for a long time and has found it hard to talk to someone new.

But she has gathered the courage to date again two years after the tragic incident. She said she had been on dates with a few guys but didn't go on to date any of them as she felt there was no connection.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Patience went through the rigorous date rush process and selected a date of her choice, which was Divine. After two years of being by herself, Patience has finally found love. A beautiful conclusion to her night after the sad story she shared.

Date Rush: Plus Size Lady Abigail Mesmerises Men On Show With Her Huge Curves

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another endowed lady who made it to date rush. The latest conversations about Date Rush have been dominated by a young lady called Abigail, who appeared in the last episode.

Abigail popped up on stage with a very well-endowed figure which got many of the contestants drooling and wanting to go on a date with her.

After sweeping many of the contestants off their feet, Abigail selected a young man called Hortons as her date.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh