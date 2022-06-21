The man who tried to use his daughter for rituals in the Oyibi ritual case showed his nasty side once again after he attacked a journalist

Evans Oppong was agitated after journalists tried to take him pictures and videos. He tried to assault the journalist but was held back

Evans was all over the news after videos of him visiting a herbalist with his daughter in a bid to get rich went viral

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The man involved in the Oyibi ritual case has found himself in the news once more. He has again shown his brutal side after trying to assault a reporter on his way out of court.

The 47-year-old man who attempted to use his daughter for rituals was sent to the District Court in Accra on Monday, June 20, for trial, where he tried to assault journalists after proceedings.

Photo: Evans Oppong being restrained Source: Joy online, @nanaaduboafojnr/Facebook

Source: UGC

Evans Oppong got angry when journalists tried to take photos and videos of him. According to peeps present when the incident occurred, he screamed at them, saying, “Why are you taking pictures of me?”

Police personnel and other individuals present had to restrain him to prevent him from attacking a journalist. Evans has been denied bail and is currently on remand in police custody.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Some weeks ago, Evans was all over the news after being arrested for trying to sacrifice his daughter for money rituals.

Evans is reported to have landed in Ghana from abroad after facing hardship and decided to venture into money rituals.

He picked up his daughter under the guise of taking her shopping for a new dress. Instead, he took her to a herbalist to use her for money rituals.

The herbalist, who was disgusted by the sadistic intent of Evans, called the police on him. The police then arrested Evans.

Home Ghana GHANA Two Suspected Nigerians Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Steal A Ghanaian Child

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about some Nigerians who were arrested in Ghana.

Police in Kasoa have placed two suspected Nigerian nationals in lawful custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child.

The incident happened in the afternoon of Friday, May 19, and has made residents of the community where it happened worried about their safety.

A brave man confronted the Nigerians who had been attempting to bolt away with the child in their car and handed the child back to the mother.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh