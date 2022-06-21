In a social media post, a lady has made some bizarre revelation that has taken many folks by surprise

Naa Adoley Jeffanet made the claim on her Facebook page, where she told the rather peculiar story which went viral

Netizens could not hold back their laughter when they came across the post, as many felt her story was a lie

A young lady has gone viral on Facebook after she made some rather surprising revelations about an incident that occurred in her life.

The lady who goes by the Naa Adoley Jeffanet narrated how she received cash via mobile money from her deceased mother. She said she was down on cash and needed money badly for a project she was working on.

Photo: Woman jumping for joy, surprised man Source: gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

She recounted that she was invited to a prayer session by a friend and prayed for about an hour, and fell asleep.

Naa stated that she woke up the following day only to see a transaction of GH₵14,000 on her phone.

Naa went on to narrate how the transaction took her aback and decided to do some investigation into the source of the money.

According to her, she visited an MTN office to find out where the money came from, but there was no trace, so she decided to call the number that had sent her the money, and the individual informed her that her mother had asked him to send the money.

Naa mentions that she was shocked by the statement as her mother is no more. The narration caused a stir on Facebook as folks reacted to the story.

YEN.com.gh Compiled Some Interesting Comments

Kwesi Quansah was a bit confused as he asked the young lady:

Ah what i dnt get is,you had the chance to run to darkuman office instead of just calling the number that sent it 1st.....

Obirievans Strikitch also wrote:

Is only in Africa where people pray for blessing from their Ancestors while most of them died because of Poverty

Manye Afi Korkor Teye had people laughing as she said:

And my dad died Six months ago and seeing me suffering like this and doing nothing to it?Pls give me the link make I pray for 1 hour and see how much I go earn

