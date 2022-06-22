The design of the birthday invite of a young Ghanaian woman has recently gotten many social media reactions

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh had the invitation card drafted like an obituary poster for a deceased person

@nanci_vuk, one of @abenamagis's followers commented: "Ghana ankasa agr) wo yen eni so paaaa"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A photo of a young Ghanaian lady's birthday poster has surfaced online and has been causing quite the stir among social media users.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @abenamagis had the poster designed like an obituary with the introductory statement being 'What a shock'. It was followed by the picture of the lady celebrating her birthday, after which an appreciative message was shared.

Birthday card design, surprised young woman Photo credit: @abenamagis/Twitter, Roos Koole/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The message read;

"Special thanks to God Almighty who made this journey a possible one. Also, to my mum and dad who brought me to this world. Am much grateful to all my friends in my life.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

I say hallelujah cos am a year older today."

Many Ghanaians who saw the photo did not hesitate to share their opinions at the comments section.

Some of the comments have been highlighed below by YEN.com.gh;

@KingsleyAdum commented:

How can you tell me this story? How??

@gariseller wrote:

Aaah di3 aaaahhh. Nkwasiasem saa

From @abenamagis said:

just don't get some people oh

@tkofori wondered:

Ah di3 ah! What koraa do we want again?

@nanci_vuk commented:

Ghana ankasa agr) wo yen eni so paaaa

From @Baah_L:

Dem should lash the designer

Residents troop to watch obituary poster of an albino for the first time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that there was utter dismay in Kadjebi in the Volta Region when residents woke up to spot the obituary poster of an albino on various walls.

In Ghana, many families prefer not to print out obituary posters of their deceased members who suffer from albinism in order to avoid stigma and unnecessary attention.

However, the family of the late Gbeti Grace, an ablbino, decided to broke the norm by pasting obituary photos of their daughter on walls.

This attracted attention from many residents of Kadjebi who rushed in their numbers to have a look at the albino obituary photo.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh