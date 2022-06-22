Kaly Jay, a popular Twitter influencer, has been criticised by folks on Twitter for not dressing more officially for meetings

The social media personality posted some photos of himself and an ambassador he was invited to meet, and his fashion choice had people talking

Many tweeps did not like how he dressed to meet the dignity and bashed him while others defended him. The brouhaha has stored up controversy on social media

Popular Twitter influencer Kaly Jay has found himself in the centre of attention because of his choice of dressing.

The social media personality was invited to meet the Italian ambassador to Ghana Laura Carpini, and took pictures with her after meeting her.

Photo: Kaly Jay and the Italian ambassador to Ghana Source: gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

He shared the photos on his Twitter page, and it has since caused a lot of drama as some people questioned his dressing in the photo.

Some folks told Kaly Jay he needed to wear a suit to such meetings. @xorlla quoted Kaly Jay's tweet and said:

Wear suit or something to these meetings bro stop the casual things

He responded to the critics who got to him and stuck by his position of being casual to meetings.

The controversy has become a topic of discussion, with folks taking sides on various schools of thought. YEN.com.gh has since gathered some interesting comments on the matter.

Opresii commented on the post bashing Kaly saying:

This be part of the brain washing… you hear suit you no hear anything again.

youngcephas spoke on the issue and said:

You know one thing I have come to understand; if you can do it and you are the right person for it; your appearances doesn’t really matter! I have signed deals in shorts and I have missed deals in suits before!

kwadwosheldon also gave his opinion:

I wear Birkenstock go interview minister before.. I take my black shorts and shirt go flagstaff house before..twitter people dema opinions no dey matter in my book.. wear your suit make I wear my slippers

stolenkaleb also wrote:

Memphis come Ghana he wear suit meet nana addo? Kalyjay u want worry sleep

