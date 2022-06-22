Twitter influencer KalyJay has recently been at the end of backlash for the way he dresses to meet dignitaries

Ghanaians complained about the simple nature in which he dresses to meet prominent people. The matter has since been a topic of discussion on social media

Israel Laryea has recently sent a message to Kaly Jay offering to buy him a suit because he admired how true to himself he is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Twitter influencer Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe known on social media circles as Kaly Jay, recently felt the heat as he received criticism for his fashion sense.

The young man shared some photos on his page, which featured himself and Italy's Ambassador to Ghana, Excellency Laura Carpini.

Photo: Israel Laryea, Kaly Jay Source: gyaigyimii, IsraelLaryea

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Kaly Jay wore a colourful short sleeve shirt and black jeans. However, folks on Twitter were not too enthused with how he dressed to meet the dignitary and bashed him for not wearing a suit.

This resulted in a back and forth between Kaly and some tweeps as he defended his choice of attire.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Since the occurrence, Ghanaian journalist Israel Laryea has made a gesture to Kaly Jay to buy him a suit free of charge for sticking to his beliefs.

In the tweet, he said:

Kalyjay, if you ever feel like it, I could get a bespoke suit for you from my tailors, Jennis and Warmann. It’s on me for being you.

Kaly Jay responded to the tweet, thanking Israel.

Folks reacted to Israel's offer to Kaly Jay

Maxwell Kwesi Mac-Ocloo was happy with Israel's gesture as he said:

The SUIT @gyaigyimii. May you continue soar higher for being yourself senior.

wiafe also wrote:

Indirectly telling your man to invest in suits

Phoenix was also happy as he said:

Disgrace turns to grace...#GodOfKalyJay locate me wai...abeg.

MPK also commented, saying:

Men with discerning minds actually understand the true essence of being yourself. In SHS, we all learnt of self actualization, self concept in Social Studies. They were not meant to be put under the bushell.

Ghanaian Lady Who Quit Her Teaching Job To Sell Pastries On The Street Shares Her Story

In other news, YEN.com.gh published an article about a lady who quit her job for a new venture. '

Evelyn Mensah, a young Ghanaian lady, has recently revealed that she ditched her teaching job to sell pastries on the street.

Her WASSCE performance was not good enough to continue to the university; hence applied to a vocational school to pick up some cooking skills.

The committed lady also shared that she quit her teaching job because she had no passion for it, and the salary was low.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh