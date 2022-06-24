CEO of McDan group has spoken on child discipline and cited the way he brought up his kids as an example

Dr Mckorley told Joy prime that he is big on discipline and made his son work in his company as a security guard before he went to tertiary

McDan believes in soft discipline and teaching his kids how to serve. He mentioned that his son is doing well in life because of how he raised him

The CEO of McDan Group of companies, Daniel Mckorley, popularly known as McDan, has stressed the importance of instilling discipline in children.

Speaking with Joy prime during a fathers day program, The Real Daddy Code Hangout, he touched on the topic and used his son as an example.

He said when his son was ready to attend tertiary, he decided to make him stay at home for a year and work as a security personnel at his company.

He mentioned that the decision was to teach his boy how to serve others and further stated that such decisions have positively impacted his children's lives.

McDan postulated that his children are sports personalities, so he finds it essential for them to be disciplined.

Dr Mckorley is a proud father of 10 and mentioned that his children play football and tennis. According to him, being a disciplinarian has paid off and says his discipline style is not the aggressive type but the soft type.

He said with pride that he doesn't need to correct his kids twice as they obey his instructions. Dr Mckorley mentioned how successful his son is now and said ''He is now a big boy''

