A man who took part in the recent Arise Ghana demonstration has got folks laughing after he failed to explain the words written on a placard he was holding

PulseGh conducted a street interview where they spoke randomly to demonstrators. The gentleman was called upon in a bid to know what he was demonstrating for

The elderly-looking individual tried to explain the agenda he was there to push, but his utterances were all over the place when he attempted to express himself

An individual from the Arise Ghana demonstration surprised many Ghanaians when he found it difficult to explain the words on his placard.

Pulse Gh conducted a street interview and asked demonstrators questions at random.

The gentleman who was picked to answer a few questions fumbled badly when he tried to explain the agenda that brought him to the demonstration grounds.

The inscription on his placard read ''Achimota Forest Reserved. Not For Sale'' he looked at the words severally when asked what was inscribed on them but could not identify nor explain the words.

The man was all over the place with his answers which begged the question of why exactly he was there if he did not understand what he was fighting for.

Some Ghanaians on social media raised concerns when they saw the video. Others simply found it hilarious. However, at the tail end of the video, the man managed to say that his love for the NDC is what prompted him to attend the demonstration.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from folks when they chanced upon the footage.

John Kennedy Amey said:

He is just like the current government, they both don't understand what is in their own hands!

Asare Baffour made a funny comment as he wrote:

Wei! He needs free shs not demonstration

Nana Osei-Bonsu could not stop laughing as he said:

He was home and heard the noise so he just came out to follow up and shout some. He doesn’t even known what’s going on.

