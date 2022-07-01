A fraudulent Ghanaian salesperson has been fined a sum of GH₵36,000 after she embezzled GH₵60,502 from her employer and got caught

Felicia Baidoo Tei, who denied the accusation in court, was found guilty of the crime after the trial

The lady was tasked to distribute some products to customers of the company she worked for but failed to make accounts for the goods sold

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A salesgirl has found herself in trouble after she embezzled GH₵60,502 from her employer. Felicia Baidoo Tei was tasked by her company to distribute some Nestle Ghana Limited products to their customers but failed to account for the products sold.

She appeared before an Accra circuit court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, where she was fined 3,000 penalty units which amounted to GH₵36,000. Tei will have to face five months in prison with hard labour if she is unable to pay the fine

Photo: Black lady in trouble Source: South_agency

Source: Getty Images

According to the prosecutor of the case Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, Tei was given 28 Cartons of Maggi Shrimp Tablet, 150 cartons of Maggi Shrimp tablets, four cartons of Maggi Chicken Tablet, 40 cartons of Maggi Shrimp Fort, 30 cartons of Maggi Dedeede tablet, 40 cartons of Ideal Milk totalling GH¢60,502.00 to supply.

She reportedly distributed the goods to the respective clients and received payment, but the money was nowhere to be found as she did not make an account for the items sold.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Remi Salifu, a manager at Lift Mark Ghana Limited, where Tei worked, lodged a complaint at the Dansoman Police Station on March 26, 2020. Inspector Benson mentioned that Tei was reported to have been detained at the Odorkor Police Station.

She was, however, rearrested and put in the custody of the Dansoman Police station. The prosecution said Tei confessed that she had received the goods from her employer and sold them to customers.

However, she could only provide GH₵740.00 of the total amount. She led the police to CMB and Agbogbloshie markets, where she distributed the products, but every customer told the police they had paid her for the items they received. Tei could not tell prosecutors what she had done with the funds.

“I’ll Miss You, Best Friend”: Lady Loses Boyfriend to Death, Shares Throwback Video of Them Enjoying Together

In other news, A young lady mourning the passing of her boyfriend has shared a video showing the lovely times they spent together.

At a point in the video, the late boyfriend was filmed at a club as he had a good outing with his girlfriend.

Netizens took to her comment section to console her as some shared similar experiences of losing their lovers,

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh