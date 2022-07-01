Ghanaian-Canadian supermodel Nini Amerlise has gotten married to Nigerian-American Singer, B'kem

The elegant pair tied the knot at a grand wedding which had fans excited about their union. They shared some beautiful photos from the event on their Instagram pages

Mrs Nwosu is a multi-award-winning star, entrepreneur, actress, and tv host, while the groom is a popular music artist

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nini Amerlise, a Ghanaian-born Canadian supermodel, has walked down the aisle with her long-term boyfriend B'Kem, a popular Nigerian-American singer.

The couple had a beautiful ceremony as they showed up at the event in style. Amerlise and her hubby had on some of the most luxurious outfits and jewellery money can buy.

Photo: Nini Amerlise getting married to B’kem Source: bkemofficial on Instagram

Source: UGC

Nini Amerlise is a multi-award-winning Ghana-born Canadian supermodel, entrepreneur, actress, and tv host for Travel Africa Network.

She rose to stardom after featuring on the first season of Supermodel Canada and won. Amerlise met the love of her life, B'Kem, when she travelled to Los Angeles on a quest to push her career further.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Amerlise and B'Kem became a match made in heaven and started dating. They took their relationship to the apex when they decided to get married.

The beautiful wedding was captured in its glory as digital memories were made on the day. Amerlise and her husband shared photos from the event on social media, and fans were in love with their union as they congratulated them.

The elegantly dressed couple took their wedding vows before a grand church auditorium

Mr and Mrs Nwosu looked super fresh in some outdoor photos they took

B'Kem and Amerlise painted the world white on their day

Fans React To B'Kem And Amerlise's Union

theprdiva said:

Congratulations love birds! May God continue to bless your union. ❤️

chidinmamenakaya wrote:

Beautiful congratulations

happyinmy_ownskin was happy for the newlyweds as he said:

Congratulations Bkem!!! May your marriage be filled with even more love, happiness and prosperity ❤️❤️❤️❤️

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh