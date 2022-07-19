New videos of the girlfriend who brought 18 friends to a dinner date with her boyfriend have been trending as folks try to find out who she is

A young lady recently caused a stir online as she lamented at her boyfriend refusing to pay for the food she and her friends bought

Folks have been curious to know the identity of the young woman, and YEN.com.gh has sighted some videos of the beautiful lady

A young lady recently caused a stir online after she took 18 friends to a dinner date which was supposed to be between her and her boyfriend.

The young woman surprised her partner when she appeared at the restaurant with a crowd of friends.

Photo: Nesha Source: TikTok

The gentleman was disgusted by his girl's behaviour and refused to pay for her and her friend's food. A video from the incident went viral and stirred debate among folks on whether the lady was right or wrong. Many peeps were interested to know who the lady was.

Folks have been itching to get a proper glimpse of the girl. So YEN.com.gh has done some digging and sighted five videos of the gorgeous lady who goes by the name Nesha.

1. Nesha slayed in a beautiful wine dress.

2. The pretty young lady showed off her beautiful smile as she danced in this footage.

3. Nesha showed she got it all on the side of looks.

4. The young lady looked good as she wore a nice sweater and filled in a vehicle.

5. Nesha shows off her dancing skills.

