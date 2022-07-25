A 25-year-old young man has sparked massive reactions online after opening up about some of the things he has achieved at his age

In a Twitter post, he revealed that he has been able to purchase two cars for himself and moved to the UK, although his initial goal was to get one by age 25

@NamayaCalvin commented: "Congratulations Everything begins in the mind. If you can think it, you can do it"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An overjoyed young man has recently taken to social media to announce some of his massive wins in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @madebycharles had him sharing that when he turned 22 years, he set a goal to buy a car by his 25th birthday but thankfully, he has purchased two cars.

Young man taking a selfie, a 4x4, a flying airplane, taking a mirror selfie Photo credit: @madebycharles/Twitter, harry_nl/Flickr, Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

He added that he set another goal for himself after achieving the previous, which was to go global and just two weeks before turning 25, he was able to migrate abroad. This profile page revealed he is currently in the UK.

This actual post read;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At 22, I wanted a car for my 25th. Before 25 I already owned 2 cars and my new milestone became “become world class, go global”

It’s 2weeks to 25 and I am happy to have given myself probably my biggest gift yet; A new country to reshape my life’s purpose. I am truly grateful.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 800 retweets with 55 quote tweets and more than 7,700 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@thelastceleb commented:

Congratulations. I know you might want to sell some of your properties to japa, pls sell the car to me. No overprice am biko. Thanks.

@NamayaCalvin replied:

Congratulations Everything begins in the mind. If you can think it, you can do it.

@Mr_Yomadey wrote:

I am so happy for you. You inspire me

From @ChinazaMakata:

Congrats brother. Can't believe I'm actually older than you, na wah o

@_littlehuman_ said:

Congratulations sweetheart ❤️, many more to come

@0laoluwaa commented:

Congratulations, Charles!!!! Still can't believe you gifted yourself a whole country. Lol

25-year-old Young man Celebrates Purchasing his own House After Renting Since age 18

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elated young man recently took to social media to announce finally making a huge purchase after many years.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sabeiangilzene had him sharing that he rented his first place in London at the age of 18 and has been renting since then.

At the age of 25 however, he has been able to buy his very own house and is very thankful for that. He revealed that the journey to becoming a house owner was a difficult one but definitely worth it.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh