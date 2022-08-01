A mother's recent gift from her daughter has recently got many very impressed on social media

The grateful daughter took to Twitter and shared pictures of the beautiful house she had built for her mother

@LarewajuJohnson commented: "Congratulations. Hope to give my parents a befitting retirement home soon. So help me, God"

A beautiful young lady has recently sparked massive reactions online after sharing a photo of a gift she presented to her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @diketso_n had her sharing a picture of a beautiful house she built for her mother.

Her actual post read;

"A gift to my wonderful mother"

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to applaud the young lady. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 670 retweets with 60 quote tweets and more than 16,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@steve_lawal replied:

I pray your children will be greater than you.

@LarewajuJohnson commented:

Congratulations. Hope to give my parents a befitting retirement home soon. So help me, God.

@chael_Lucifer said:

Super surely Moma smile is wide open with tears of joy

From @Claudius_Prime_:

Beautiful!! Well done, mommy absolutely deserves this.

@Frantique5 wrote:

Beautiful gift indeed, hands that serves are holier than the lips that prays, God be with you

@DEMAN004 commented:

God bless you. Her heartfelt joy will double your financial status

Grateful Daughter Buys Her Mom New House, Netizens React to Beautiful Photos of Home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Baltimore native Ashley Grayson shared images after buying her mother, a new house in Pennsylvania in the United States of America.

The business owner and serial entrepreneur revealed that it had always been a desire to relocate her mother from Baltimore, Maryland, where she lived.

After trying several attempts to get her mother to relocate, Grayson said she finally got her mom to agree to move into one of two houses she originally bought to celebrate two women on Mother's Day.

''This year, I planned to give away two nice houses (paid in full) to 2 random deserving moms that God would lead me to for Mother’s Day.

