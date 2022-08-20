A Ghana-born Dutch woman has opined that the living conditions in Ghana are better than Netherlands

Marli Van Iwaarden came to the conclusion after migrating to Ghana and staying for years

Marli Van Iwaarden, a woman who was born in Ghana but is a citizen of Netherlands has asserted that life in Ghana is much better than the living conditions in her country.

The woman who was born in Akwatia in the Eastern Region said this after living in both countries for years.

Marli further explained in an interview with SV TV Africa that she was born in Ghana but her birth country and Netherlands do not have legal agreement to allow dual citizenship, which compelled her mother to make her a Dutch citizen when she was born.

Marli Van Iwaarden, a Ghana-born in Netherlands Photo credit: SV TV Africa via YouTube

Source: UGC

However, after migrating to live in Ghana for years, Marli came to the conclusion that she would have been better off if her mother rather made her a Ghanaian citizen.

In her own words:

I prefer Ghana to Holland because Ghana is free. Everything is about appointments, but in Ghana, you just visit the person. I know the economy is bad, but it is tougher here. Many Ghanaians here are cleaners because their certificates don’t have value here due to the language difference,” she added.

Reactions form Ghanaians

After listening to Marlia, below were some thoughts Ghanaians shared:

THE TRUE GOD indicated:

When you are in Ghana,you take Ghana for granted,but when you travel out,you realize that Ghana is the best place to be,as she said,the freedom to move around is next to no place.

joycefarrar1 commented:

You make me feel proud of being a Ghanaian. Thank you for loving mother Ghana the way you do.

genuine boga mentioned:

Wow, see how she humble herself. She is the most beautiful and civilised obroni I have seen.

See the video below

Meanwhile, poor working conditions have compelled over 3,000 nurses in Ghana to migrate to other countries in the first quarter of 2022 for better opportunities, according to the mother association.

The disclosure was made by a top executive of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), who fears a looming crisis.

According to a 3News report, GRNMA secretary for the Ashanti Region, Ebenezer Acquah, told Akoma FM that the migration of Ghanaian health workers, particularly nurses, to Europe and America needs to stop.

Source: YEN.com.gh