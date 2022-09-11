A 74-year-old man has died and five others injured after a fire gutted a five-bedroom house at Aburaso in the Ashanti Region

A 74-year-old man identified as Stephen Dapaah has died after a fire destroyed a five-bedroom house at Aburaso in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, September 10.

The deceased is said to be a former Ashanti Regional Director of Audit Service.

Per reports, the fire incident left five others with severe injuries and destroyed several properties in the house.

Photos pop up as fire destroys house in Ashanti Region.

Source: UGC

The septuagenarian was entrapped in one of the rooms when the fire started, an eyewitness said, according to Joy News.

Stephen Dapaah was found dead, and his charred remains have been deposited at the morgue in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service has begun investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

Fire Guts Room in 6-Bedroom-Storey Building

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire gutted a room in a six-bedroom-storey building at Adjiringanor behind the late former president Rawlings' residence in Accra on Friday, September 2.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the fire destroyed a walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in the room.

Two pumps from the Legon and Madina Fire Stations dispatched to the scene following a distress call brought the smoky fire under control in 20 minutes, per the Service.

Mother of 2 Cries Bitterly After Sons Die in Fire at East Legon

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian mother of two reportedly lost her children when a fire gutted their room at East Legon, near School Junction, in the Greater Accra Region.

The boys, Nana Amo, eight, and his younger brother Nana Boadi, five, met their gruesome deaths when the fire blazed their room in June.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the mother of the children could not contain herself as she wept uncontrollably as loved ones tried to comfort her.

Source: YEN.com.gh