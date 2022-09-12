Nana Ama Agyemang, a hardworking Ghanaian has recently shared how venturing into farming has been beneficial to her

In an interview, she revealed that she got introduced to maize farming by her brother and currently owns five acres of farm

The driven lady also shared that she gets around 50 bags of maize from a harvest and sells a single bag for GH₵300

A hardworking Ghanaian woman by the name of Nana Ama Agyemang has recently been granted an interview on DJ Nyaami where she opened up about how she got into farming and how much she makes.

Maize farm, Nana Ama in an interview, Ghana cedis Photo credit: Jadwiga Figula, SVTV Africa, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of of SVTV Africa had Nana recounting that she chose to follow in her brother's steps to become a maize farmer, and she currently owns five acres of farm from which she makes about Ghc15,000 in sales.

Sharing more about her story, the farm owner explained that she is able to harvest about 50 bags of maize with a bag selling for GH₵300. She added that her profit at the end of a harvest is around GH₵7,000.

Nana Ama intimated that there is a lot of money in farming, but unfortunately, many Ghanaian youths are only interested in jobs that would not get their hands dirty. She added that people are always surprised when they discover that a lady of her calibre owns a farm.

The businesswoman shared more about her business in the video linked below;

