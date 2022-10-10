Madea, a Ghanaian young man based in Germany has recently opened up about what he does for a living after moving abroad

The driven man revealed that he had to go through training for three years, after which he started working full-time, and he currently makes above $3,000 (GH₵30,000)

He mentioned that the remains of deceased people are treated with special care and respect in Germany compared to what goes on in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A vibrant Ghanaian man by the name of Madea has recently been granted an interview by Zion Felix, where he opened up about how he became a mortuary worker in Germany.

Madea in an interview with Zion Felix, Ghana cedis Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube, Richard Darko/Getty Image

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Zionfelix TV had the young man recounting that he had to go through training for three years, after which he started working full-time. He revealed that his monthly salary is above $3,000 (GH₵30,000).

Madea recounted that he decided to venture into a mortuary job due to his compassion to humanity, and he does not regret doing that. Sharing a little about his job, Madea mentioned that how the deceased is treated in morgues in Germany is completely different from what goes on in Ghana. He shared that the deceased is treated with special care and extreme respect.

The young man shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Family Arrive At Mortuary To Learn Their Corpse Is Missing; They Cause Commotion In Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of Linda Oburi Akufo, a woman who died and was kept in a mortuary at the Assin-Fosu St Francis Xavier Hospital, were spotted throwing tantrums in a viral video.

In a report covered by Akosua Akyiree Kumiwaa of UTV, the family members who were dressed in funeral cloth were seen wailing as they found out that the corpse they were expecting to bury was said to have gone missing.

"The family had been visiting the mortuary quite regularly to check on their corpse but on the day they were expecting to bury the deceased, they were told that the guards could not locate the body," Akosua reported from Nuanua Asubone.

Source: YEN.com.gh