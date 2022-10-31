Bernard Koku Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM & Citi TV has made a great comeback to radio

The famous Ghanaian journalist who is endeared to the hearts of many returned on October 31, 2022

This was after he took a break from radio to attend to the funeral rites of his beloved wife who passed away in August

Famous Ghanaian media icon and broadcast journalist Bernard Avle who is the host of Citi FM's morning show The Citi Breakfast Show as well as Point Of View Show on Citi TV has returned.

He began his radio shows again on the morning of October 31 after taking a long break to attend to a sad incident that he suffered.

As YEN.com.gh reported, Bernard lost his wife Justine Avle after a short illness. Mr. Avle, General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, had been married Justine since 2011.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the update

After waking up to the news, Ghanaians rushed on Twitter to massively welcome the astute media personality.

manuel_pinnacle indicated:

How refreshing to have the undisputed radio general back on air. Top class content and analysis returns. Welcome back Bernard Avle

@SikaMp3Rough commented:

#CitiCBS RELEVANT ALWAYS. Bernard Avle is back. I MEAN HE IS BACK. Irrespective of whatever, the fact is SIKA MP3 ROUGH. Addo D, ON A GOOD DAY OBIAA B3Y3 OK. HE IS BACK.

@sesi1gh also indicated:

So refreshing to hear Bernard Avle. @benkoku back on our airwaves after yesterday's ...sika mp3.....this too shall pass. Welcome back bro!

@Root_kagawa mentioned:

Perhaps you don't why people are celebrating he's coming back. Listen to Bernard Avle himself and you'll equally appreciate the love he's receiving at the moment. @benkoku

How Bernard Avle's wife was laid to rest

As YEN.com.gh reported, Bernard Koku Avle, laid to rest his late wife, Justine Avle, following a private burial service on Thursday, September 8.

The late Justine Avle died on August 3, 2022, at 40, after she succumbed to a short illness.

A deeply broken husband praises late wife

Bernard Avle paid glowing tribute to his late wife as he extolled her qualities at her memorial service at the Cedar Mountain Chapel.

