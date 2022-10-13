Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, son of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has won an excellence in international teaching award

The scion of the 2020 running mate of the NDC received the laurel at the 2022 Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion in International Education (EDIIE) Awards

He shared photos from the event in the US, which garnered congratulatory remarks from internet users

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, son of Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has been honoured at the 2022 Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion in International Education (EDIIE) Awards.

The scion of the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won an excellence in international teaching award at an event in the United States of America.

Dr Kwabena announced the remarkable milestone via his socials on Thursday, as he shared stunning photos.

Photos of Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang. Credit: @KwabenaOA.

Source: Facebook

Dr Opoku-Agyemang celebrates his students

''I won an award for excellence in international teaching for the study abroad work I do with my fabulous staff. Shoutout to the wonderful students who make it worth it,'' he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr Kwabena shared photos from the event, where he walked across the stage to receive his award with a smile.

Social media users were quick to celebrate his achievement as many congratulated him. Read some of the uplifting remarks below:

Read how people reacted to Dr Opoku-Agyemang's post

Gilbert Adom-thompson

Congrats, bro more wins ahead b safe out there.

Gamel Sankarl said:

That's awesome! Congratulations, Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang.

Asieduwaa Atta-Owusu commented:

Congratulations.

Neenyi Ayirebi-Acquah posted:

Congrats, bro, and more grace to you!

Linda Xoese Dogah McCarthy said:

Congratulations, my brother. Higher heights!

Nana Akua commented:

Hearty congratulations to you, Kwabena! More vim!

Stephen Yanney said:

Go higher, Sir.

Gifty Pearl Alimo commented:

Congratulations! This is awesome.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari commented:

Congratulations, bro! Well done!

Kwesi Acolatse posted:

Allah bossu. One 14-footer container of Waakye for you.

Dzifa Gunu shared:

Congratulations, bro cheers.

Yakubu Salifu Salid commented:

Congratulations, my brother.

Hon Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng said:

Congratulations. I must join your class.

Jude Nii Otu Anim commented:

Congratulations, Prof! Proud of you.

Opheibea Codjoe said:

Well done, Kwabena, congratulations.

Theo Acheampong commented:

Wonderful! Congratulations, boss. Well done.

Mensah Cecil posted:

Greatness runs in the family congratulations.

Cecil Ato Kwamena Dadzie said:

Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang Congratulations

Dr. Cheers to more wins and impact.

Selorm Branttie posted:

Congrats, my brother.

Nicholas Winsents Bahrawy said:

Congratulations, well deserved.

Ridwan Dini-Osman Named Winner of the 2022 National Academies Awards

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Eric and Wendy Schmidt Awards for Excellence in Science Communication.

The prestigious award is organised by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in partnership with Schmidt Futures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh