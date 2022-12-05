A Ghanian woman has opened up on why she left her 9 to 5 job as a banker to start her own business

In an interview with SVTV, Yaa Amina Danso Misa who started a soap-making business said she realized she was in the wrong field as a banker and needed to make a move

The owner of Green Essentials company said her business earns her more than she was receiving as a banker

A Ghanaian woman has inspired many with her story of how she opted to go into entrepreneurship after realizing that the corporate sector was not her field.

The owner of Green Essentials, a company that makes soaps, body cream and lotion in an interview with DJ Nyaami on the YouTube channel SVTV Africa, revealed that she quit her job as a banker after two years to concentrate on the soap business she initially thought of as a side hustle.

I realised I had to take things serious

She said the defining moment for her was seeing how her colleagues at the bank would always praise her products and question why she was still working with them despite having the know-how to produce excellent soap and body products

“I was working as a relationship officer with a bank and the demanding nature of the job was just too much. Also, it wasn’t as if the salary was that huge so I just felt that I had to return to doing what I enjoy and also to take it seriously” she said

Quizzed as to whether the business is lucrative, Yaa Amina Danso Misa responded in the affirmative.

“I earn way more in this business than I did as a banker, trust me in a month when sales are bad, the soap business gives me more money than I earned as a banker” she added.

Yaa Amina Danso Misa advised unemployed graduates who are so fixated on working in a corporate space to get a craft or skill and try to busy themselves doing something rather than staying home.

