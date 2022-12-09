A Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after she complained bitterly about the amount she has spent on building a house in Accra

In a video making rounds, the young lady was lamenting that if she knew the amount involved in building a house, she would not have started it at all

Netizens who saw her video have urged her to complete it because it will be hers to keep forever

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Ghanaian lady has got social media users talking after she expressed shock at the cost involved in the construction of her house.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Youtube vlogger Natural Ghana Girl who is apparently building an apartment couldn’t hide her frustration over the fact that she has pumped GH₵90,000 into her apartment even though she is far from complete.

The young Ghanaian girl said she would never have embarked on the project if she knew she would expend such an amount.

A young lady bemoans the high cost of building a house in Ghana Photo credit@ Natural Ghana Girl/Youtube

Source: UGC

“I can't believe I have spent ₵90,000 on my apartment. I don’t even have a car, I could have used that money to buy a car”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady after her rant then took her subscribers on a tour of the house.

Netizens who saw the video reacted to the high cost involved in building a house in Ghana

Pharoah Monk

Yes, yes...90K Cedis...make the investment! I want my unit to look amazing, when I arrive in Ghana!

Lennie Beckford

You will see the benefit if the spending D. It’s alot of money but don’t watch it as Yahuah God had a plan. Stay blessed.

Twana cisse

By the way, I did not include yet, the cost of land and building materials to build one’s house,which must be secured to avoid theft and bought in bulk to stop the increase of inflation cost and security of all material by a private sector not to first meantion a well sound educated mentors team to first of all keep everything on track.

Construction Expert Shares How Ghanaians Can Build A House For GH₵50,000

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that popular YouTuber and construction expert Africa Building Hub caused an online stir when he claimed that people could build a house in Ghana with just GH₵50,000. He added that it would be an arduous task to pull off but not impossible to achieve.

His assertions came about because of a video that emerged online, which showed houses sold in Tamale for GH₵50,000. The YouTuber explained how the homes could cost that low by reviewing their features and showed how people could follow those same steps to build their houses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh