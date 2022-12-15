Huge reactions have trailed a video of two foreign nationals who were filmed fetching water in a suburb of Ghana

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young men were captured wearing a shirt and tie as they fetched the water

Netizens in reacting to the video commended the young men for doing what they set out on doing regardless of what people might say about them

A video of two foreign nationals fetching water in Ghana has caused a stir online.

The video posted on the TikTok handle of @rsjmedia with the caption “economy make hard” captured 2 young men fetching water in a head pan.

What appeared to have caught the attention of some netizens who saw the video is the dressing of the young men as they fetched the water.

Surprisingly each of the young men wore white short sleeves with a pair of trousers and a tie to match while fetching the water.

Some netizens who reacted to the video said the two foreign nationals were missionaries sent to Ghana and were helping in the building of a church.

Others also said the action of the young men was nothing to be ashamed of hence urging them to keep up with the good work.

user6230578174551

Look helping people do something is not a bad thing for us the saint ....our missionaries are doing their best

Gladys Obaapa Acheampong

They are not working, they are building a church.

