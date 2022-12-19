A Ghanaian lady has complained bitterly over the increasing appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the lady said the dollar is gradually losing value, a situation she never anticipated

Netizens were divided in their opinions as they reacted to the comments of the lady

A Ghanaian lady has called out President Nana Akufo-Addo over the appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, @adwoapretty01 lamented that she never envisaged that the cedi would appreciate at this rate against the dollar.

Ghanaian lady angry at Akufo-Addo over the cedi appreciation

Source: UGC

In the video, the young lady held 100 dollar bills as she remarked that the dollar is gradually losing its value adding that the situation is negatively affecting her.

“Oh Nana Addo why, when a dollar was 15 cedis we didn’t complain. We the wives of rich men were very happy and never commented about it”.

She continued “now 100 dollars is now 800 cedis, at first it use to be 1500 cedis. If for anything we were expecting that the cedi would appreciate only by 1 cedi and not what we are seeing”.

The comment of the lady has sparked huge reactions online with many sharing diverse opinions over the appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar.

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 5000 likes and 400 comments

Ohemaa Vera

am very sad I don’t know what to do mpo

Faustina Adjei550

am even praying for 1 dollar to 1 gh

Seyram_Dorcas

Pains… I changed mine when it was 14

Lyd’s brushes and more

I nearly cry yesterday after i change my dollar

user9705707211815

You were waiting for it to become 20 ced before u change it eerr

Beatricenuut

say it again sister I told my husband that he should wait

FioneLizzyserwaa

Wode3 don’t go and change it it’s even reducing to 1$ to 1gh

