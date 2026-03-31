A resident of Accra Newtown has called on authorities to ban churches operating within school premises, following a deadly building collapse

According to her, the building had been abandoned for about 14 years and was not fit for any form of public use

The resident urged authorities to take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence and advised churches to secure dedicated places of worship

A concerned resident of Accra Newtown has called on state authorities to take urgent action to regulate or ban churches from operating within school classrooms.

Her appeal follows the unfortunate collapse of an abandoned structure at Newtown Experimental School, which left several people dead and many others injured.

A resident of Accra Newtown has called for stricter regulation of churches operating in school premises. Photo credit: DagaatGirl/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking to reporters, the resident alleged that several individuals affected by the incident were members of a church that had been using the abandoned building as a place of worship.

She suggested that the nature of some church activities could have contributed to the collapse of the already weakened structure.

According to her, the building had been abandoned for nearly 14 years, making it unsafe for any form of gathering.

She noted that activities such as singing, dancing, and jumping, which are common during church services, may have placed additional stress on the fragile structure.

She further revealed that some teachers in the school had previously raised concerns about churches using classrooms, including complaints about ritual items allegedly left behind after services.

The resident therefore urged authorities to take decisive action to prevent churches from using school premises, warning that failure to act could lead to similar tragedies in the future.

She also encouraged religious groups to secure proper places of worship rather than relying on public school facilities.

She extended her condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims affected by the collapse.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Old building collapses at Accra Newtown

An old building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapsed on Sunday, March 29, 2026, leaving some worshippers trapped.

According to the Accra-based Citi FM, a group of eyewitnesses stated that a group of people had gathered inside for worship at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, at around 1:00 p.m., causing fear and panic among the local community and prompting an urgent rescue response.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are present at the site to rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, some residents were seen helping the emergency responders to pull survivors from the rubble.

The full extent of casualties or injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the collapse, amid rising concerns over building safety and structural integrity in the area.

Watch the Facebook video of the building collapse aftermath below:

Fire guts plastic factory site at Weija

YEN.com.gh also reported that a fire broke out at a plastic factory at Weija Junction and destroyed several raw materials used by the industry.

In a video on social media, the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were seen fighting the fire to save lives and property.

Source: YEN.com.gh