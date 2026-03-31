Otto Addo’s second stint as Black Stars head coach ultimately paints a disappointing picture

Following his dismissal, the Ghana Football Association has begun the search for a new manager with the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching

YEN.com.gh has highlighted five unwanted records recorded under Addo before his exit after the loss to Germany

The second spell of Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach has ended in disappointment, on the back of results that made it increasingly difficult to justify his stay in the hot seat.

From inconsistent displays to heavy defeats, his tenure raised more concerns than it solved. In the end, the Ghana Football Association felt compelled to act.

As attention turns to the next appointment ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Addo’s time in charge will be remembered for a series of unwanted records that defined his reign.

Otto Addo Sack: 5 Unwanted Records Set as Black Stars Coach. Photo by Thomas Kienzle.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo’s unwanted records as Black Stars coach

5. First heavy loss in 20 years

The 5-1 defeat to Austria on March 27 proved to be a turning point. Beyond the embarrassment, it marked Ghana’s heaviest loss since a 5-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in 2007. That result left Addo under serious pressure, and the 2-1 loss to Germany just three days later sealed his fate.

4. Accra invincibility gone

Accra had long been a difficult place for visiting teams. That reputation was broken under Addo. Ghana’s last competitive home defeat in the capital before then came in 2001 against Liberia. But in November 2024, Niger ended that long run with a shock victory in an AFCON qualifier, highlighting deeper issues in the team’s home performances.

3. Kumasi fortress falls

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi had been a stronghold for the Black Stars. Ghana had not lost a competitive match there since South Africa’s 1-0 win at AFCON 2000. That changed in September 2024, when Angola mirrored that scoreline in the 2025 AFCON qualifying. It was a result that also proved costly in Ghana’s failed qualification bid for the continental showpiece.

2. AFCON absence

Before Addo’s return, Ghana had consistently qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations since 2006. That run came to an end under his watch. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 tournament, finishing bottom of a group that included Angola, Niger and Sudan.

1. Winless AFCON qualifying campaign

For the first time in the country’s history, Ghana completed an AFCON qualifying campaign without a victory. The Black Stars drew three matches and lost three, a run that exposed both tactical shortcomings and a lack of consistency. For a nation with such a strong football tradition, it was a sobering record.

Otto Addo Sack: 5 Unwanted Records Set as Black Stars Coach. Photos by Christof Koepsel and Tullio Puglia - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Who replaces Otto Addo as Ghana coach?

With Addo’s chapter now closed, the focus shifts to rebuilding. The Ghana Football Association must move quickly, with just 72 days remaining before the 2026 World Cup.

James Kwesi Appiah is among the frontrunners for a return, with the experienced coach linked to a third stint in charge of the national team.

Desmond Ofei is also in the frame. Currently serving as assistant coach, he represents a bold but risky option, given his limited experience at the senior level.

The next decision will shape Ghana’s immediate future, and with time running out, it is one that cannot afford to be delayed.

Otto Addo's instant reaction after dismissal emerges

YEN.com.gh also reported on Otto Addo’s reaction following his dismissal as Black Stars coach.

He was informed shortly after the decision and is said to have accepted it calmly.

Source: YEN.com.gh