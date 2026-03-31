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Akosua Serwaa Beams With Joy As Team Legal Wives Present GH¢100,000 Cash Surprise
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Akosua Serwaa Beams With Joy As Team Legal Wives Present GH¢100,000 Cash Surprise

by  Grace Asare
3 min read
  • Members of Team Legal Wives on TikTok have wowed their leader, Akosua Serwaa, with a huge sum of money
  • This came after her recent controversial celebration of life event at the University of Ghana, Legon Park
  • The emotional but joyful moment has triggered a massive stir on social media, with Ghanaians reacting

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Team Legal Wives members have triggered admiration on social media after they stormed Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's first wife's house to surprise her with a huge cash gift.

Akosua Serwaa, Team Legal Wives, TikTok, celebration of life, social media reactions, Daddy Lumba, cash gift
Team Legal Wives wows Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa with GH¢100,000 cash gift. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Jeffrey Fiifi Shepherd
Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, a male representative of Team Legal Wives (TikTok) was seen handing over a cheque of GH¢100,000 to their leader.

According to him, the association used its social media platform to raise funds for Maame Akosua, claiming they had GH¢130,000, but then they presented the GH¢30,000 during her celebration of life.

A spokesperson for Daddy Lumba's first wife, believed to be a family member, expressed their appreciation to the team and thanked them.

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The kind gesture from Team Legal Wives has sparked admiration on social media as Ghanaians flooded the comments section to share their varied opinions.

The TikTok video of Team Legal Wives presenting the gift to Akosua Serwaa is below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's cash gift

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the gift was handed over to Akosua Serwaa.

Jennifer Opoku Mensah wrote:

“Akosua Serwaa, you will forever reap the seeds of your sweat. We love you, Akosua Serwaa. God bless you, paa, for your good heart.”

Ultimate wrote:

“You guys have really shown great love for Maa Akosua. God bless team legal wives.”

Madam Say Yours wrote:

“Wooow, legal wives and husbands and singles, you people have shown love paaaa, the Ashanti queens, his royal and lion nation platform, you do all, may the lord richly bless you all, we prayed and moved.”

Read also

Tears flow as Akosua Serwaa consoles Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, sparking massive reactions

Kennedy wrote:

“Aww, you guys have done very well. God richly bless you all. I am proud of your kind gestures.”

Emilia wrote:

"I am proud to be a member of Team Legal Wives. Mummy, we love you so much."

Akosua Serwaa surprises Kenpong’s workers with dollars

Akosua Serwaa once won the hearts of many Ghanaians after she was spotted gifting some money to her friend Kenpong's hardworking employees.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Sumsum police, the workers were depicted in a joyful mood and hailed Akosua Serwaa for her benevolent gesture.

The video, believed to have been recorded before she left Ghana, has since gone viral and raked in hundreds of views.

Akosua Serwaa, Team Legal Wives, TikTok, celebration of life, social media reactions, Daddy Lumba, cash gift
Akosua Serwaa surprises Kenpong’s Workers With dollars, sparking reactions. Image credit: Smart Ghana TV
Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa is below:

Akosua Serwaa's appearance at shop opening trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa stole the spotlight during Mandy's shop opening.

Read also

Akosua Serwaa breaks silence with appreciative message to Team Legal Wives following her celebration of life

She became the star of the event after her friend Papa Shee opened the door for her to enter.

Everyone in the program wanted to give the universally loved wife of the late Daddy Lumba a handshake.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026

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