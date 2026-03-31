Health practitioner Yeboah Agyekum has warned against excessive use of plastic materials due to their potential health risks

He explained that exposing plastic containers, especially sachets and bottled water, to sunlight can cause harmful particles to seep into the contents

He advised the public to avoid drinking sachet and bottled water, exposed to excessive sunlight and to adopt safer practices in handling food and beverages

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A health practitioner, Yeboah Agyekum, has cautioned the public against the excessive use of plastic materials, warning that they pose serious health risks.

Speaking in a video shared on TikTok, Agyekum highlighted everyday practices that many people overlook but which could have harmful long-term effects on their health.

Health practitioner Yeboah Agyekum has raised concerns about the health risks associated with the excessive use of plastic materials. Photo credit: Picture Alliance/GettyImages

Source: UGC

He expressed particular concern about the improper storage of food and water in plastic containers, explaining that exposure to heat, especially direct sunlight, can cause harmful substances to leach into what people consume.

He further cautioned against the common habit of leaving sachet water in the sun and drinking it afterwards, noting that invisible particles from the plastic can seep into the water.

According to him, these tiny particles, often referred to as microplastics or nanoplastics, may not be visible to the human eye but can accumulate in the body over time and pose significant health risks.

Agyekum also pointed to everyday items such as toothbrushes, explaining that as the bristles wear out, small plastic fragments can break off and be ingested unknowingly.

He warned that these particles can find their way into the bloodstream and potentially lead to serious health complications, including kidney and liver diseases, as well as developmental issues among adolescents.

As part of his advice, he urged the public to discard bottled or sachet water that has been exposed to sunlight for prolonged periods.

He also recommended cutting open tea bags and pouring the contents into cups instead of dipping whole tea bags into hot water, explaining that high temperatures can release plastic particles into beverages.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Kidney patient cautions food sellers against malpractices

Sally Brentuo, a patient battling kidney disease, has cautioned food sellers against engaging in unsafe practices that could endanger the health of consumers.

According to Agyekum, these tiny particles can accumulate in the body and lead to serious health complications.Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video shared on her platform, Mrs Brentuo raised concerns about certain methods allegedly being used by some market traders to preserve food or increase sales, often without considering the health implications.

She alleged that some sellers spray insecticides on fresh food items to keep away flies and other insects, a practice she described as dangerous to human health.

Mrs Brentuo also claimed that some fruit vendors use carbide to artificially ripen fruits within a short period, warning that such actions could contribute to the rising cases of kidney-related diseases.

She urged traders to desist from such practices and adopt safer, more responsible methods of handling and preserving food.

Additionally, she called on regulatory bodies to intensify monitoring and enforcement to ensure adherence to proper food safety standards.

Her comments have sparked concern and renewed conversations around food safety practices in local markets and their potential health consequences.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Oheneni Adazoa chastises plantain chip sellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular lifestyle show host on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa, has created awareness about sellers allegedly melting rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make the plantain crispy.

She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to confirm her claims. According to the caller, she once planned on setting up the same business and contacted one seller to help her out.

Source: YEN.com.gh