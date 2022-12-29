A brilliant and passionate Ghanaian young man called Eugene Ahadzie needs help to further his education

Eugene successfully passed his WASSCE and managed to get admission to KNUST but is unable to fund his studies

He can be contacted on 0559664676 while his mother is available on the phone number 0243552486.

Eugene Ahadzie, a young man in Ghana who was able to graduate from high school with flying colors has found himself in a difficult financial situation.

His grades were Social A1, English B3, Core mathematics A1, Science B2, Biology B3, Chemistry B3, Physics B3, and Elective mathematics B2.

After being able to clock these grades and getting himself admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Eugene is stuck at home because he is unable to fund himself.

"I have applied to the university this year please I really need your help please am begging you please help me. The courses are Dental Surgery or Medical lab or biological sciences for the University of Ghana and Civil engineering or Geomantic engineering or Industrial engineering or Agricultural engineering for KNUST," he told YEN.com.gh.

The brilliant and passionate young man currently stays at Chantan, Alhaji near Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region.

All benevolent people with the means to support Eugene are encouraged to do so, in order to see the young man achieve all his dreams.

