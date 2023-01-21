Joseph Arhin Junior, a seriously injured victim of the Appiatse disaster in January last year, needs GH¢65,000 to reconstruct his broken leg

In an interview with Connect FM, he painfully recounted how his left leg was affected by the massive explosion

The victim says he's worried he may not walk again and talk care of his family if he does not undergo the procedure

Joseph Arhin Junior, one of the severely injured victims of the Appiatse disaster, needs GH¢65,000 to undergo a procedure to fit his broken leg to aid his mobility.

The victim was among survivors of the fatal Appiatse explosion in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region in January last year but sustained a life-threatening injury.

Joseph Arhin Junior recalls Appiatse disaster

Speaking to Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM's Omanbapa morning show, Junior recounted that he was returning from work when the incident happened.

Appiatse victim Joseph Arhin Junior. Photo credit: Connect FM/ Richard Darko.

''I was returning from Wassa Akropong to see my family in Takoradi. A few metres to Appiatse, we realised there was heavy traffic, and a tanker vehicle was on fire, so our driver alerted us and returned.

''We were looking for another vehicle when the tanker exploded and suddenly I heard people screaming for help. I decided to go and assist those who were badly injured and that is when I realised my left leg had been affected,'' he told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, per 3news.

Joseph Arhin Junior anxious about the future

The 45-year-old victim, who was the head of Physical Planning at the Amenfi East Municipality until the sad incident, recalled that a Good Samaritan came to his rescue.

Junior recounted that he managed to get to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital. Since the fatal incident, he has spent the past year seeking help to undergo reconstruction of the affected leg. ''I'm now a prisoner in my own house,'' he said.

''... Now, my fears and worries are that if I’m not able to go through the reconstruction process, I will not be able to walk and take care of my family again.''

The victim appealed to individuals or organisations that can help to reach out to Connect FM in Takoradi to help him undergo the procedure.

Following the incident, the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee marked the first anniversary of the deadly explosion that claimed many lives.

