A US-based Ghanaian man, Agbeko Odione Kumordzie, has recounted his humble past to explain why he's building a modern ICT computer lab in Ghana

He took to the popular Facebook group Tell It All to share an image from Agbozume, where he was born and raised

Kumordzie said he wants to leave a legacy that will impact generations unborn after he passes away

Everyone has a beginning, and Agbeko Odione Kumordzie is not ashamed of his humble past and years of struggle before his elevation from grass to grace.

The US-based Ghanaian husband and father uses his story to uplift others. Kumordzie is on a mission to build an ultra-modern ICT computer lab for kids in Ghana.

Where Agbeko Odione Kumordzie lived in Ghana

He was recently at Agbozume in the Volta Region of Ghana to visit the rented shabby house he was born and raised in.

Kumordzie recounted writing his O & A levels and University Of Cape Coast (UCC) exams in the dilapidated structure. ''Left on 6/6/1999 to the USA,'' he said.

''I remember those days when the landlord was visiting, and the tenants, including my mom, were fear-stricken. I also remember some of the arrogant children/grandchildren who used to visit with swag and pride and teased us in school for living in their house,'' he recalled.

Kumordzie disclosed that the landlord, a noble and humble man, passed away. ''But like many, he didn't take it [his house] anywhere. He left it.''

Why Agbeko Odione Kumordzie is building a modern ICT computer lab in Ghana

He explained that his humble past and experiences inspired his resolve to build the modern ICT computer lab with ''my own money and help from whoever buys into it''.

Since making the project public, Kumordzie has received donations in kind and cash from donors.

''I thank God for people all over the world who give me $50, $100, $500, GH¢50, GH¢5, GH¢1 every day towards the ICT,'' he said.

He believes that what is worth leaving after one's death is a legacy that impacts the lives of future generations.

Kumordzie recounted his uplifting journey to success in the popular Facebook group Tell It All, where members trooped to the comment section to react.

How netizens reacted to Agbeko Odione Kumordzie's account

Edwina Bailey-Kumordzie wrote:

We thank God for the journey! It certainly isn't where you are from but what you decide to do with your one precious life. I too came from humble beginnings and it has given me a greater appreciation of what I have today. No regrets as the beginning have made us fighters and resilient. Never forget your past and focus on living a life worth living. Continue to forge ahead, I am here with you!

Efo Seth posted:

Remain blessed for remembering your roots. AGBOZUME to the World.

Oforiwaa Elizabeth commented:

We have stories and desires to fulfill. God bless what you have done and help you do even more.

Tessy Barachel said:

Kudos and more grace! Prof Double Double, Indeed we need to leave an imprinted legacy in the sands of time. The Lord help us!

