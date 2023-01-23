A Nigerian forex trader called Jeffery Benson excitedly flaunted his luxury apartment in Ghana where he was staying

The Nigerian man showed various areas of his apartment like the kitchen, washroom, bedroom, and others

Several netizens were impressed by the apartment's luxurious features and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian forex trader called Jeffery Benson impressed many when he shared a video of his luxury apartment in Ghana. He stated that during his stay in Ghana, he lived in a luxury gated apartment called Embassy Gardens in one of Ghana's most sought-after neighbourhoods, Cantonments.

A Nigerian forex trader flaunts his luxury apartment in Ghana. Photo credit: Jeffery Benson and Agoda

Source: UGC

A real estate agent and property consultant called Felinda Twumasi spoke exclusively to YEN.com.gh and explained why Embassy Gardens was so expensive. She said:

Embassy Gardens was built to accommodate diplomats, embassy officials and top business people. As such, the apartment offers high-end features at costly prices that cater to the needs of such

He took netizens on a tour of his luxury apartment and flaunted its various features like the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and others. Jeffery stated that:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The property is quite pricey but it is worth it because I see the quality and how solid the building is.

Netizens react to the video of the forex trader's luxury apartment in Ghana

Several netizens were impressed by Jeffery Benson's high-end apartment and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

YDNL FX said:

One thing I love about you is you're rich and yet humble. More blessings to you bro

sekao pelaelo commented:

I wish to come to Nigeria some days soon enough and hope to meet you... Lots of love from Botswana ✌️

Amos Cudjoe added:

If transparency was a person, it will definitely be Jeffery

BERRY FINANCIAL$ remarked:

Pls, take pix of your Ghanaian apartment...I think I should replicate this in Nigeria...I love how portable it is

Jide Flash

Who else thought boss wanted to say he saw the quality and solidness of the market Always thinking about forex.....Much love boss

28-Year-Old Ghanaian Millionaire Shares How He Went Broke Building His Dream House In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Kojo Forex, a 28-year-old millionaire from Ghana, shocked online users when he revealed how he went broke while attempting to build his dream home. On his YouTube channel, Kojo admitted that starting his real estate project made him realize how ignorant he was of Ghana's real estate sector. Many internet users were drawn to the young millionaire's narrative and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh