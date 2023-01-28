An elderly Ghanaian woman living abroad has lamented over the high cost of water bill she pays monthly

In a video on TikTok, the lady complained that she pays ₵1800 a month, although she lives with her husband and one child only

Netizens who saw the video urged her not to compare the USA to Ghana when it comes to the payment of utility bills

A Ghanaian woman living in the United States has taken to TikTok to cry foul over the high amount of money she pays monthly as water bill.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the elderly woman @dianacare4 revealed she was on her way to make a payment of $150 equivalent to 1800 cedis which is the cost of water used by her household in a month.

She said the surprising part is that she only lives with her husband and one child, yet the bill on water usage is very high.

Recalling her time in Ghana and how she used to nag over bills, the elderly woman admonished Ghanaians back home to accept the water bills they get without complaining because persons living in the USA get to pay far more.

Ghanaians react to the comment

The 59-second video at the time of writing the report had gathered a lot of reactions with many sharing diverse opinions on the woman’s comments.

Some netizens asked the woman not to complain over her bills because living in the US is by choice whereas others also said she earns a decent income so paying those bills won't be a problem.

bright45683:

madam 150 cedis, is 150 cedis in ghana.150 dollars is 150 dollars in america. so pls spend ur currency in your country and let us spend us here.

StreetThinker:

Post your monthly salary too.

Eric Addai413:

So was she expecting to live in America and pay bills or buy stuff with Ghana cedis ?

Faki:

150 dollars okay.How much are u paid per hour over there? Ur 5 hours pay is someone’s monthly pay here!!

Robert Benvolio Hallo:

If you want to get the real analysis, compare daily minimum wage and others. Without that, your argument doesn't hold water

