Kofi Agyemang Offeh, popularly known as the self-styled “King of Kubala,” has drawn public attention after raising concerns about homelessness in Sunyani

The incident was linked to reports of him establishing what was described as an unauthorised “kingdom” encampment and claiming ancestral rights to land

The situation continues to generate debate as more people weigh in on both the problem of homelessness and the proposed solution

The self-styled “King of Kubala Kingdom", Kofi Agyemang Offeh, has sparked conversation online after raising concerns about accommodation in Sunyani and proposing an unconventional solution to address the issue.

According to Offeh, his concerns began shortly after arriving in the city of Sunyani, where he said he encountered several homeless individuals, including a woman and several young men, sleeping on the streets.

Kofi Agyemang Offeh speaks about his plans to address homelessness during a social media broadcast. Photo credit: Atehene/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He described the situation as disturbing and questioned how individuals could find themselves without shelter in their own community.

Proposal to build affordable housing

In response, Offeh announced plans to provide what he described as a lasting solution to homelessness in the area.

Taking on his TikTok platform, he detailed intentions to construct affordable housing units for homeless people in the city.

He stated that the structures would be built using materials such as sacks and barbed wire, which he believes could offer a quick and accessible form of shelter.

Mixed reactions online

His proposal has since generated mixed reactions on social media.

While some users commended him for drawing attention to the issue of homelessness and attempting to offer solutions, others questioned the practicality of his approach.

A social media clip shows Kofi Agyemang Offeh discussing his proposed housing solution for the homeless. Photo caption: Atehene/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The announcement has sparked debate about both the housing proposal and the broader issue of homelessness in urban areas.

Kofi Agyemang Offeh, popularly known as King Atehene, first made media headlines when he was arrested and deported from Scotland for establishing what was described as an unauthorised "African Kingdom" encampment and claiming ancestral rights to the land.

His latest comments have once again placed him in the public spotlight, as discussions continue around his proposal and its potential impact.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social media reactions to King Atehene's proposal

Kofi Offeh's announcement has received mixed reactions from various social media users, with some appreciating his ability to identify and proffer solutions to social problems. In contrast, others consider him a delusional individual needing psychiatric attention. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

Michael Ice cream commented:

"Boss, please, we beg you. The economy is already hard, don’t add up wai."

Jamie Lawrie said:

"Less talk, more action is what's needed. Never mind trying to make money from TikTok. I'm raging with myself that I've just contributed."

Scott asked:

"What are you gonna build a tent?"

P-Cay shared:

"I don’t think we are safe."

Kali man said

"From Scotland to Ghana."

Lawyer speaks about Atehene's Sunyani kingdom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a legal practitioner had spoken about self-proclaimed King Atehene’s claim of coming to take over Ghana.

Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey Esq stated that his words could amount to causing disorder and misrepresentation, which could lead to prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh