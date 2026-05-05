Agradaa has achieved a significant career milestone a few months after returning home from the Nsawam Female Prison

In a video, the televangelist announced that she had bagged a big brand ambassadorial role with Chez Amis restaurant

Agradaa's latest career milestone has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who congratulated her on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has landed a major brand ambassadorial deal as she continues her comeback a few months after being released from prison.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa lands a new brand ambassadorial role with Chez Amis restaurant. Photo source: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Agradaa was released from prison after a successful appeal, with footage of the televangelist at her plush residence in the Greater Accra Region with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and family emerging on social media.

She secured her release on a remission scheme for Ghanaian prisoners, which allowed them to be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence and appeal

Agradaa had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

The preacher allegedly advertised her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling, only for her to confiscate them and never return them.

The preacher was incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with her sentence retroactively starting from the day of sentencing.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence, arguing that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was excessive.

On February 5, 2026, the court reduced Agradaa's sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

Agradaa lands Chez Amis ambassadorial role

On Monday, May 4, 2026, Agradaa took to her official TikTok page to announce that she had become the newest brand ambassador for Chez Amis restaurant at East Legon, Greater Accra Region.

In a video she shared, the televangelist and her husband, Angel Asiamah, beamed with excitement as they arrived at the restaurant's premises for discussions and contract signing.

Agradaa threatens to take legal action after a woman accuses Angel Asiamah of fathering a child with her while she was in prison. Photo source: @originalagradaa

Source: Instagram

Agradaa and her husband were later seen at the office of Chez Amis CEO Belinda, popularly known as Big Cheezy, where they conversed with her and her close friend Biggest Coco, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Soshez Fashion.

Speaking after landing the ambassadorial role, the controversial televangelist noted that she would be at the restaurant for most days of the week.

The TikTok video of Agradaa announcing her new brand ambassador role with Chez Amis restaurant is below:

Agradaa's brand ambassadorship role stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

VesselOfGlory commented:

"Her comeback is mind-bursting 🥰."

Ibrahim said:

"I am happy with how everyone is trying to help her get back to her feet. God bless you all."

Hertty Borngreat wrote:

"This is beautiful. Greater blessing awaits you. Please keep putting God first."

Agradaa threatens to sue woman over allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa threatened to sue a woman over false allegations against her husband, Angel Asiamah.

In a video, the televangelist detailed her plan to use the law to claim custody of a child, whom the accuser claimed was for her husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh