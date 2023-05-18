In a viral video, a man gave reasons why he thinks Samsung phones are better than iPhones

Samsung Ghana asked for help to connect with him without telling that Mr Sanjus will receive any gift

When they met with him, Samsung Ghana gave Mr Sanjus a phone and an undisclosed amount

A Ghanaian man called Mr Sanjus on social media has received a phone and an undisclosed amount of money from Samsung Ghana as a gift.

Samsung Ghana gave him the gift after he appeared in a video saying the brand was better than iPhones and other phone types.

In the video, he said there were so many reasons why iPhones were inferior to Samsung phones. He mentioned that Samsung is innovative since it produces different phone models.

He added that Samsung phones had the best functionality, the best visual quality, and the ability to connect to a television, among others.

Samsung Ghana subsequently asked for help on social media to connect with Mr. Sanjus.

Samsung gifts Mr Sanjus phone and money

After they connected, Mr Sanjus was given a phone and money. , he is seen unboxing the phone. He said he was pleasantly surprised since he did not expect such a gesture.

“I am happy. I wasn’t expecting anything when I did the video, but this is huge. It is beyond my imagination. Now nobody can challenge me. I am grateful to everyone who helped me get this.”

Some tweeps have been commenting on the development

@bizzy bardi said:

I hope he got a deal, not just a phone and an envelope. Something we allow to go when the opportunity comes… The phone can break, and the money can finish. A good deal…

@Chopmonie_1 indicated:

This is what influencers should be doing the impact. But here come we find our influencers on space fighting who’s big and things You do all sika ❤️

@YawOkay mentioned:

Ato man no so. This be why anything you dey do biaa you for do am well, you no know who dey watch. Grace overload

@CardiB_59 said:

Well done, bro. Let us see the influencer changing lives of others. Keep it up

@ike_op said:

Power of the Internet (the good aspect)...Some people too use it to tell us which people are bla bla bla..

Watch the video of Mr Sanjus below:

