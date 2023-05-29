Social media has gone agog following a statement by Amankwa Ampofo regarding the name Accra

In an interview, the veteran journalist said Accra is an English abbreviation which was given by the British

Peeps who reacted to the video have expressed their diverse opinions, with many expressing doubts about the credibility of the claim

A veteran Ghanaian journalist and historian, Amankwa Ampofo has stoked controversy after he revealed that the name of Ghana's capital, Accra has an unpopular history behind it.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Banson, the former broadcaster at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) rubbished the notion that the name Accra is derived from any local language.

Amankwa Ampofo speaks on the idea behind the name Accra

Rather, he explained that in 1881, the British in the bid to relocate Ghana's capital settled on present-day Accra, but realized that the place was very populated by people from many African countries who had all kinds of traits and attitudes.

He stated that the British then termed the capital city as "A city containing rough Africans" which was abbreviated to mean “Accra”.

The revelation by the historian really surprised the Host, Fiifi Banson who admitted that he never knew this.

Watch the video below

Peeps react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the revelation by the historian expressed diverse opinions, with many expressing their disagreement.

Abakwam replied:

This one de33333, Tooli paaaa oooo

jayy stated:

if this is true then our History has failed us. Gh, tweaaaa, we are learning non fa zalaaaaa

Kay Prince added:

He said research, so who came up with the name "ACCRA" and what is his name?

