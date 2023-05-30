A young Ghanaian man has been left confused after finding out his girlfriend is cheating on him

The man said to make matters worse, the lady is cheating on him with his own cousin

The man who admitted to still loving the lady said he doesn't know whether to confront them or let things slide

A young Ghanaian man has resorted to a relationship talk show for advice after he found out that his girlfriend has been cheating on him.

The young man who wanted to remain anonymous in a letter he wrote to Citi TV's "Sister Sister" programme revealed that he is a 35-year-old banker who is madly in love with his girlfriend.

Man seeks help on what to do after catching his girlfriend cheating on him Photo credit:@CitiTube/YouTube

Source: Youtube

According to the young man, his girlfriend has taken his meekness and gentility to be his weakness as she often tries to use that to her advantage.

He said the issues began when the woman he considers the love of his life first did something terrible that should have led to a breakup, but that did not happen because he failed to react.

The young man who has had his suspicions all this while said he had the chance to go through his girlfriend's phone only to realise that the lady has cheated on him with his own cousin whom he grew up with.

The man says despite the obvious evidence that her girlfriend has been unfaithful, he remains unsure whether to confront or leave them to their conscience.

The man also added that his reluctance to act is also because he still loves his girlfriend very much.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the problem of the young man

Peeps who reacted to the video admonished the young man to end his relationship with his girlfriend and move on.

Stephen Ampadu reacted:

Don’t fool yourself broo, you marry that woman, you are doomed. She will continue to cheat on you for the rest of your life. Runooooo

AutoLords_Gh indicated:

Bro run ooo! This one de3 you won't be safe in marriage. Don't change who you are because of her. Continue being patient and having self control.

