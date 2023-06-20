A video of a young man giving his perspective on Yvonne Nelson's new book has generated reactions

In the video, the man said that the book shows clearly that Sarkodie could not be blamed for impregnating Yvonne Nelson

Rather, he explained that Yvonne admitted to being the one who got closer to Sarkodie

A young man has insisted that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie should be spared the criticisms, despite impregnating Yvonne Nelson in 2010 during their short-lived affair.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man who identifies as @hitmixerrecords on TikTok in his analysis of the book said his reading points to the fact that Yvonne Nelson made it her mission to get Sarkodie, something she successfully did.

To buttress his point, he said that on page 83 of the book, Yvonne Nelson admitted that it got to a point in her life where she gravitated toward persons in the music industry.

In the case of Sarkodie, the man said cited paragraph four of page 89, where Yvonne admitted that she was fond of Sarkodie because of his musical talent and began to get closer to him.

The man admonished Tracy to know that it was not his husband who set out to chase Yvonne Nelson but rather the other way around.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 700 likes and 20 comments.

