Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has recounted some life experiences that make him care for people experiencing poverty in society.

According to Dr Bawumia, he faced several challenges during his childhood and days at the university.

However, he was grateful for the challenging days in his life since they made him a hardworking person and led him to where he is now.

Dr Bawumia revealed that he could only afford to pay for one term of his school fees when he attended the prestigious University of Oxford.

He, therefore, had to do menial jobs, including cleaning dormitories and driving taxis, among others, to make ends meet.

Dr Bawumia did not give up despite all the challenges he faced. He persevered and completed his studies. He said aside from hard work, it has taken discipline and patience to get to where he is.

According to the Vice President, even when he was a secondary school student in Ghana, he worked as a farmhand during vacations.

"It has not been an easy journey. It has taken a lot of hard work, discipline, and patience to get here. I walked to school growing up in Moshie Zongo in Tamale. I have been a day worker on farms during holidays in secondary school, a warehouse boy even after finishing university, and a minicab driver. I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my College. I only settled my fees in arrears after I started work following the completion of my Ph.D. in Canada. I have also been a cleaner of dormitories in my university days in Canada," Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr Bawumia added that due to his experiences, he understands the struggles many people in Ghana face and is committed to helping the vulnerable in society.

He explained that the true meaning of life is to help the weak in society and solve their challenges.

Dr Bawumia said he cares about the vulnerable and always empathises with them because of his past experiences.

Dr Bawumia added that his dedication and honesty in his roles, including Deputy Governor at the Bank of Ghana and his current role as Vice President, shows his faith in hard work and honesty.

Bawumia officially announces intention to contest at the NPP presidential primaries

After several months of campaigning, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has officially declared his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Dr Bawumia made the official announcement when he met with the Majority caucus on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The primaries are scheduled for November 2023 to choose the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Dr Bawumia will be contesting with other party stalwarts for the position. Some of them are Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimo, Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and Boakye Agyarko.

Bawumia gives reasons he should be elected president in 2024

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has outlined why he deserves to be voted President after Nana Akufo-Addo.

After filing his nomination at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) head office, Dr Bawumia said he had been an excellent vice president; hence, he must be given the nod as president.

Source: YEN.com.gh