It was 1 am while they were sleeping when they heard a knock on their door, they did not think highly of it since that was not the first time

However, the people at the door were not those Veronica and her husband thought would be there

It was about fifteen police officers who had come to arrest Veronica's husband, Sixtus for an offense that the servicemen did not state

A worried woman living in Nkroful in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region has narrated how approximately 15 men posing as police officers raided their home.

Veronica Arthur recounted that she and her family comprising her husband and three children were asleep in their room when they heard someone knocking on their door.

Speaking to Connect FM, Veronica said they heard the knock on the door around 1 am on Wednesday, July 12. The men who were not in uniform except for one said they had come to arrest her husband, Sixtus Arthur.

A collage of Veronica showing the torn beads and recounting what happened Photo credit: @Connectfm Source: Facebook

“Around one in the morning, when we were sleeping, we heard a knock on the door. When we opened the door, roughly 15 males who were acting like police officers appeared. They broke into our room and began looking for my spouse. Despite my attempts to speak with them, they kept ignoring me,” Veronica said.

She added that she lost her waist beads during the altercation with the men who came to arrest her husband.

“I wanted to urinate outside but one of the officers held me by my waist to pull me back and tore my beads. When I returned they were beating my husband. Only one person was wearing a uniform and holding a pump action rifle. The rest were in mufti with several of them holding spanners.”

Family begins looking for Sixtus

After the police took Sixtus away, Veronica went to inform her in-laws who woke up immediately and together went looking for their family member.

The family said they had gone to several police stations in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis searching for Sixtus but they could not find him. According to a family member they had been to Central, Harbor, and Sekondi police stations to find out if he was sent there but all to no avail.

According to accounts, Sixtus works as secretary to the substantive chief of the village, Nana Kobina Gyan II. Although the reason for his arrest and where he was transported are unknown, it is assumed that they are connected to an ongoing chieftaincy issue.

Watch the video below:

