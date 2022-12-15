A military woman and an ambulance service personnel have got people talking after a video of them exhibiting some dance moves surfaced online

The young ambulance care personnel and military woman danced their hearts off to the popular tune of Amerado’s Grace song

Netizens who saw the video commended the pair for their bond and togetherness

A Ghanaian soldier and an ambulance service personnel have won the admiration of many netizens after a video of them dancing heartily went viral.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @derrickwhyte2 captured the young woman dressed in military uniform together with the male man who also donned a uniform of the national ambulance service as they danced to the tune of Amerado’s hit song titled “Grace”.

Ghanaian soldier and an ambulance service personnel dancing Photo credit@derrickwhyte2/TikTok

From the video, it appeared the duo were apparently working but paused for a moment to shake their bodies as the danceable tune began to play.

The 9-second video which was captioned “the movement alone, combat medic on the floor” had garnered over 20,000 likes at the time of writing the report,

Netizens who reacted to the video admired how the pair danced to the rhythm of the song whereas others wondered whether they were dating.

PopSegamelody

Very beautiful

@abenaagyeiwaa

so beautiful

user9444044081134

just love the way you dey market the uniform, keep it up, we shall join you soon

user379780612715

Eiii dis lady l saw her at Adum

user5151606628867

The whole world ink u wey u shaa pa

