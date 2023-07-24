A video of a young Ghanaian lady who wore heavy makeup to a party is trending

A young man who recorded the video was stunned by the decision of the lady to wear heavy makeup to a public event

Netizens who saw the video agreed with the man that the young lady should have sought the opinion of others on her looks before attending the event

Social media has gone agog after a Ghanaian man expressed disgust at the lady's makeup in a video.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, captured the lady having a good time at the party as she nodded and danced in her seat to some good music.

Lady with weird makeup causes a stir

Source: TikTok

One man who sat behind her at the event was however not too pleased with her looks and questioned why she would even wear such makeup to an event like that.

Although the makeup was evenly applied, it appeared she used the wrong shade of powder, judging from the difference in colour on her neck and face.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 31,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaian unhappy with looks of the young lady

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the man that the lady's makeup seemed a bit off, with others saying the lady was ill-advised.

Pamela Anderson commented:

Her friends are not her friends. They told her it looks good.

user2558333093421 stated:

He said "Fanta face, coca cola neck" I'm crying!!!

Mk commented:

It is the make up that makes you stand out from the rest

WHO CARES added:

please she is just doing a demonstration of the various makeup she sells

