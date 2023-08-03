A young woman has opened up on the estranged relationship she has with her father

In a video, she revealed that she is ready to forgive her dad if she meets him today

Netizens who saw the video have praised the lady for her comments on a sensitive issue like this

A video of a young Ghanaian lady speaking about her estranged relationship with her dad has triggered an emotional reaction online.

The viral TikTok video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the pretty lady admitted that she had never seen her real father and was raised by her mother.

The lady revealed that although the tales she has heard suggest that her dad is a good person and a man with a kind heart, she is very surprised that all these years, no attempt has been made on his path to look for her or even establish contact.

She confessed to being hurt by her dad's neglect but added that she was ready to forgive him and also appealed to men to be responsible when they bring forth kids into the world.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 50 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the young lady

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady for her show of maturity relating to how she spoke about her dad.

mxvidash4 stated:

Hmmmm this matter errrh almost 30 and I haven't set my eyes on him b4 but inshallah we are still kicking

VIBRANTWAN commented:

most of this cases are from their mother's most of the mothers hide their children from their fathers, and even create force allegation as the father

I say added:

She very very beautiful lady.

Man apologizes to lady for being an absent father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another lady couldn't hide her tears as she sought explanations from her father for being absent during her childhood.

The lady and her dad were seated together, with the lady wanting to find out why her dad made no attempt to reunite with her during her formative years.

The lady remarked that even as a young adult, the thought of not having to feel the love of her father really made her question whether she was the problem.

