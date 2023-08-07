A group of adventurous Ghanaians travellers have made their way to London from Accra by driving

The group started the journey from Accra on July 22, 2023, moving through many countries in Africa before crossing to Europe.

They finally landed in London on Sunday, August 6, 2023, to a rousing welcome from Ghanaians and other nationals.

A father, Franklin Peters, and his son, Quincy, rode in a Lexus from Accra to London Photo source: Wanderlust Ghana

Father and son Franklin and Quincy Peters made the trip to bond

It turns out that there was a special duo among the travellers, a father and his son. The two were Franklin Peters and his son, Quincy, who is the youngest member of the team.

According to Shecanic, the only female who made the trip, Quincy undertook the journey in a bid to bond with his father.

Even more impressive is the fact Franklin and his 20-year-old son used a Lexus RX350 for the 10,000km journey which took 16 days to be covered. The Lexus was not a car that many had given any chance to make it.

It was no wonder that the father and son caught much attention upon their arrival in London.

Kantanka CEO tells why they couldn't join Accra-London trip

Kantanka CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has reacted to Wanderlust Ghana's revelation that the company failed to join their Accra to London trip.

According to Kwadwo Safo, he was not made aware of the attempt by the organisers of the historic trip to include them.

In a tweet, the Kantanka CEO revealed that he would have loved for his company to be part of the trip.

This is what will happen to powerful cars used for Accra to London trip

Earlier, the team which moved from Accra to London by road was contemplating what to do with the cars used for the journey.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars which successfully made the 10,000km trip.

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

