Richard Osei Anim is a team member of Wanderlust Ghana, the group that travelled from Accra to London by road

He revealed that they got the idea to drive 10,000km from Ghana's capital to London while sipping on some whisky

When he brought up the idea, Kwabena Peprah agreed with him and immediately started planning the travel

Richard Osei Anim, one of the thirteen Ghanaians who travelled from Accra to London, has revealed when they got they got the idea to embark on the journey.

Richard narrated that the Wanderlust Ghana team had been driving around Ghana for a long time, and there were no corners in the country they had not been to.

"It's not something that we just got off and started doing, we've probably gone round the country like 10 times, all the way to Paga," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.

A historic idea over whisky

Richard Osei Anim and Kwabena Peprah have been named as the masterminds behind the journey.

According to Richard the two of them were one day drinking whisky when he suggested to Kwabena that they drive to London since they have toured Ghana so many times.

"One day, we were just having a chat and a drink, and I'm like, you know we could drive to London, and in his drunken stupor, he was like, why not...It was good old whisky that inspired us to go on this journey"

In the group, Kwabena Peprah is a perfectionist, so he started planning the trip.

"He is the guy with the OCD in our team. When we get an idea, he is the one who is going to create an Excel spreadsheet," Richard said about Kwabena.

Kwabena factored in the kilometres involved, cars to be used, food, hotels, investments, extra gallons, the kind of jacks to be used, plugs, oil filters, brake pads, and every other needed item.

Watch the video below:

Franklin Peters wanted to go with two of his children

Meanwhile, Franklin Peters, the man who took his 20-year-old son along, said he had wanted two of his children to make the trip, but one refused.

He did not give the reason why Quincy's sibling did not make the trip, but he said he was happy he got to bond with his son.

Quincy, the youngest member of the team, did all the driving when they entered Europe.

