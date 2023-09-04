A video circulating on social media shows a Ghanaian pastor and his wife cruising in a car during heavy rain while their congregation marches behind them, drenched

The procession, assumed to be part of a celebration, has drawn criticism from many social media users who question the church leader's behavior and lack of solidarity with his church members

The incident has ignited a debate about leadership accountability and the expectations placed on religious leaders to set an example for their congregations

A Ghanaian pastor and his wife have come under intense scrutiny for their actions during a procession held amidst heavy rainfall.

The footage depicts the couple comfortably cruising in a car while their congregation, drenched by the downpour, marches behind them.

This event, presumed to be part of a church celebration, has elicited a wave of criticism and disbelief among viewers.

A Ghanaian pastor and his wife cruise in a vehicle Photo credit: @adujobs

Source: TikTok

The video, initially shared on the TikTok handle @adujobs, has ignited a fierce debate about the priorities and actions of church leaders.

What Ghanaians are saying about the video of church members drenched in rain

Many social media users have expressed their disapproval of the pastor and his wife's decision to remain dry in their car while their church members braved the elements.

Critics argue that the pastor's conduct during the procession contradicts the principles of humility and servant leadership often emphasised within religious communities.

Some view this incident as a stark example of the disconnect between certain church leaders and their congregations. Check out some of their comments below:

Maame Efya Carter commented:

My mother don’t trust pastors sef to talk if walking and dancing in the rain nah not abena achiaa

TupacSDW said:

If it was raining and their husband send them to buy food for them anka they wouldn’t go

Babygal581 mentioned:

If u know the amount of tithe ur mom is paying arh , anka u won’t be eating gari

sethooo suggested:

I thought the osofo maame will join them but see her enjoying in the air conditioning car....awwww Africa dab3n?

Watch the video below:

GH pastor gets ignored by church members after asking members to pay GH₵14k to be pleased

Meanwhile, a significant online discussion ensued when a pastor encouraged his church members to contribute money for blessings during a recent service.

In a video, he requested sums of $1,000, $500, GH₵2,000, and GH₵1,000, but there was no immediate response from the congregation.

Numerous social media users expressed their appreciation in the comments section, commending the members for refraining from giving their money.

